$6.02 Billion in Sales Expected for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will report sales of $6.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.12 billion. McDonald’s posted sales of $5.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year sales of $22.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.56 billion to $23.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.73 billion to $25.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.16.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.75. 85,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,709,872. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $249.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

