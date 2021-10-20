Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.350-$5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Verizon Communications also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.35-5.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,699,332. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $221.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.24%.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a hold rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.07.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

