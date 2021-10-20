Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given a C$158.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) has been given a C$158.00 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.41% from the company’s current price.

CNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$139.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI cut Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities set a C$175.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$145.59.

Shares of CNR traded up C$8.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$161.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,454,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,976. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$125.00 and a 12-month high of C$163.64. The stock has a market cap of C$114.79 billion and a PE ratio of 28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$145.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$138.58.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.4232147 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total value of C$20,034,935.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 333,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.95, for a total value of C$50,327,565.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,015,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,417,915,095.41. Insiders sold 6,717,851 shares of company stock worth $1,078,640,243 over the last quarter.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

