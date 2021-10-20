Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to post $2.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.01 billion and the lowest is $2.83 billion. FOX posted sales of $2.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year sales of $13.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.17 billion to $13.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.93 billion to $14.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.87.

Shares of FOX stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $43.23. 75,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,782,883. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. FOX has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox grew its position in FOX by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,721,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,283,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,868,000 after acquiring an additional 979,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,551,000 after acquiring an additional 147,799 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,289,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,931,000 after acquiring an additional 257,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,510,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,240,000 after acquiring an additional 62,941 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

