Claro Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 725 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Claro Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $13.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,850.98. The company had a trading volume of 21,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,525. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,799.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,551.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,508.48 and a one year high of $2,925.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

