NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at BMO Capital Markets

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.38% from the company’s current price.

NVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.50.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

NuVista Energy stock traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.03. 585,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,931. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.01. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.72 and a 12 month high of C$6.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$187.93 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.