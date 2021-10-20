$3.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.07. The Travelers Companies reported earnings of $4.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full year earnings of $11.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.07 to $12.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $13.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Travelers Companies.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Shares of TRV traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.11. 21,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,805. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $114.20 and a twelve month high of $163.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,650,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,241,333,000 after buying an additional 123,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,646,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,641,874,000 after buying an additional 242,981 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,481,340,000 after buying an additional 1,360,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,085,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,944,000 after buying an additional 95,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $607,206,000 after buying an additional 96,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Travelers Companies (TRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.