Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Stock Position Decreased by 13D Management LLC

13D Management LLC lowered its holdings in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,403 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Enviva Partners comprises about 2.9% of 13D Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. 13D Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Enviva Partners worth $8,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVA. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 53.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Enviva Partners by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Enviva Partners by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Enviva Partners in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enviva Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

Shares of EVA stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.89. 736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,427. Enviva Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $285.04 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 776.19%.

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

