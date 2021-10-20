13D Management LLC Acquires 53,791 Shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

13D Management LLC grew its holdings in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) by 20.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 322,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,791 shares during the period. AppHarvest accounts for 1.8% of 13D Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. 13D Management LLC’s holdings in AppHarvest were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AppHarvest by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 252,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in AppHarvest by 12.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AppHarvest by 358.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 409,709 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AppHarvest during the second quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AppHarvest by 24.1% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. 50.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AppHarvest stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a current ratio of 12.56. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.33.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APPH. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other AppHarvest news, Director Ciara Burnham bought 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,899.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,899. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President David J. Lee bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 1,562,040 shares in the company, valued at $11,152,965.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

