CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 243,614 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,660,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,614 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca accounts for about 0.9% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $398,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 775.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 978,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,607,000 after acquiring an additional 866,595 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,349 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 967.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after buying an additional 182,800 shares during the period. Finally, Stevard LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. 13.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.57. The stock had a trading volume of 112,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,489,136. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $61.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.16%.

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

