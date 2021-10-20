Cliffwater LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Cliffwater LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,087 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 3.8% of Cliffwater LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cliffwater LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,179,000 after buying an additional 4,889,164 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,532,000 after buying an additional 2,055,162 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $157,039,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,223,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,882,000 after buying an additional 1,354,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 168.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,920,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,927 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,389. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.86 and a 52 week high of $83.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

