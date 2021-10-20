iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 9,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.43. The company had a trading volume of 258,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,402,010. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.04 and a 200 day moving average of $79.63. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.