Analysts Expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64. Keysight Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.91.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,361,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,291,034,000 after acquiring an additional 31,245 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,859,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $750,386,000 after buying an additional 130,752 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 12.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $615,575,000 after buying an additional 445,591 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 22.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,120,000 after buying an additional 611,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $497,109,000 after buying an additional 50,326 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $174.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $182.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.28.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

