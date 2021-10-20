Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $155.03

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.03 and traded as high as $157.31. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $157.23, with a volume of 5,812,341 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.71.

Get Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLK. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 145,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,542,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,792 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,472,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 930,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,324,000 after purchasing an additional 516,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,992,000.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.