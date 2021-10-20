Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $55.58

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$55.58 and traded as high as C$58.69. Tecsys shares last traded at C$58.66, with a volume of 2,792 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCS. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 target price on shares of Tecsys in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tecsys to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Tecsys alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of C$829.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$55.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.06.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$33.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.95 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Tecsys Company Profile (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.