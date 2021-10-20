Melon (MLN) Market Cap Hits $57.42 Million

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Melon has a market cap of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Melon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00040957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.75 or 0.00190593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.48 or 0.00092446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Melon Coin Profile

Melon (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. Melon’s official website is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Melon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

