Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Down 4.6%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) shares fell 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.76 and last traded at $18.81. 33,783 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 514,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RXRX. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 21.92, a current ratio of 21.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

