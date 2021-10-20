MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $837.75

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 837.75 ($10.95) and traded as low as GBX 772 ($10.09). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 810 ($10.58), with a volume of 71,830 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLE shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on MJ Gleeson from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.06) target price on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.06) price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of £466.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 808.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 837.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This is a positive change from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.09%.

In other MJ Gleeson news, insider James Thomson acquired 2,900 shares of MJ Gleeson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 795 ($10.39) per share, with a total value of £23,055 ($30,121.51). Insiders have acquired a total of 2,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,886 in the last three months.

MJ Gleeson Company Profile (LON:GLE)

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.