Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,748 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 17,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 33.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,215 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,134 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.90. The company had a trading volume of 223,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,373,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.28 and its 200-day moving average is $119.54. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $103.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.52.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.