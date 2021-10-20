Brokerages Set Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) PT at $37.37

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.37.

DADA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter worth about $2,839,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 1,437.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 217,963 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 129.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,669,000 after purchasing an additional 402,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DADA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.16. 19,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,804. Dada Nexus has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $61.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.