SPINDLE Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $676,307.76 and $914.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,021,576,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

