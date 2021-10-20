Archetype Wealth Partners Purchases 6,737 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 12.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 5.1% of Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,255,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.84. The company had a trading volume of 31,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,850. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.01 and a 1 year high of $250.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

