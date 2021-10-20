Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $499,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 181,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 34,019 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 14,926 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Arconic by 24.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 25,351 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Arconic by 30.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 73,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arconic by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARNC traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,458. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.94. Arconic has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. Arconic’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arconic will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

