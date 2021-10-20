Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Has $3.94 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,413,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,462,000 after acquiring an additional 69,800 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,279,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,712,000 after acquiring an additional 296,141 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,002,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,232,000 after purchasing an additional 401,197 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 756,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,210,000 after purchasing an additional 91,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 626,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

JNK stock remained flat at $$108.93 during midday trading on Wednesday. 103,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,235,098. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.26. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.56 and a fifty-two week high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

