Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives $237.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $237.06.

AMED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

AMED traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,339. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. Amedisys has a one year low of $137.82 and a one year high of $325.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Amedisys news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

