Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $270,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) will announce $270,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gevo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $350,000.00 and the lowest is $190,000.00. Gevo reported sales of $190,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year sales of $1.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.36 million, with estimates ranging from $2.72 million to $6.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 4,297.25%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GEVO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gevo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

GEVO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,918,502. Gevo has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $15.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.24 and a current ratio of 15.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 3.18.

In other Gevo news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $411,554.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth $994,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 660,714 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 15,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth $392,000. 36.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

