United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at about $942,564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 662.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,415,000 after acquiring an additional 956,877 shares in the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at about $134,780,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of AON by 60.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,593,000 after acquiring an additional 550,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at about $123,976,000.

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $309.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $288.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.13. The firm has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $311.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AON from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.15.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

