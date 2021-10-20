Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Lowered by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,747 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PM opened at $95.79 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 96.71%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

