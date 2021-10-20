MML Investors Services LLC Trims Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,802 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $21,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,627,620,000 after purchasing an additional 113,836 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,181,549,000 after acquiring an additional 86,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Netflix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after acquiring an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,619,475,000 after acquiring an additional 121,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Netflix by 16.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after acquiring an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $639.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $582.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.35. The stock has a market cap of $282.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $463.41 and a 1-year high of $646.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price target on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Netflix from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $649.27.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

