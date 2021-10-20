Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Receives $7.05 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.05.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 0.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,577,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,880,000 after buying an additional 184,101 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,133,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,387,000 after buying an additional 247,775 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 779.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,306,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,828,000 after buying an additional 2,930,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,186,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 112,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,781,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,160,000 after buying an additional 262,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARCO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 16,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73. Arcos Dorados has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The stock has a market cap of $992.98 million, a P/E ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $591.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.22 million.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

