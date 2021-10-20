Bloom Tree Partners LLC Buys Shares of 398,527 Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 398,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC owned about 1.45% of Glass Houses Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $482,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $734,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,445,000. Finally, Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $4,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLHA remained flat at $$9.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,173. Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67.

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

