Bloom Tree Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 938,953 Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 938,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,718,000. Taboola.com comprises approximately 1.0% of Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bloom Tree Partners LLC owned 3.63% of Taboola.com as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TBLA. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at about $1,499,000.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on TBLA shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

NASDAQ:TBLA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,710. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.75. Taboola.com, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $329.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Taboola.com, Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.