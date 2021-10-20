8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Purchased by Bloom Tree Partners LLC

Bloom Tree Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 93.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 729,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,761 shares during the quarter. 8X8 comprises about 2.1% of Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $20,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 8X8 by 1.5% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in 8X8 by 4.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in 8X8 by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 8X8 by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in 8X8 by 1.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGHT stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.68. 7,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,376. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.13.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on EGHT shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $59,583.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,125 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $26,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,140 shares of company stock valued at $891,844. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

