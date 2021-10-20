Bloom Tree Partners LLC Invests $2.42 Million in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 249,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TBCP. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,032,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at $2,296,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at $2,725,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at $3,890,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at $1,613,000. 45.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TBCP remained flat at $$9.76 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,739. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

