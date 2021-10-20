Bloom Tree Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 39,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCLF. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $720,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,665,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $969,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,332,000.

Shares of RCLF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,668. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.70. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.99.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

