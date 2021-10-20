Bloom Tree Partners LLC Makes New $953,000 Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 97,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFVI. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the second quarter worth $195,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the second quarter worth $232,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the second quarter worth $243,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the second quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the second quarter worth $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CFVI remained flat at $$9.73 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 43,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,784. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.72.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

