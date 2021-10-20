Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $319,000. Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 52,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.86. The stock had a trading volume of 219,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,029. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.25 and a 200-day moving average of $102.45. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $113.79.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

