Bloom Tree Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 124,804 Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 124,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kernel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNL traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.74. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,716. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.69.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

