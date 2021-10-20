Carlson Capital L P Sells 258,688 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Carlson Capital L P lessened its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,688 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HWM. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWM stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $31.27. 23,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,283. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average of $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

