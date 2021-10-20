Harvest Volatility Management LLC Acquires 558 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Align Technology by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 16.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $662,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Align Technology by 6,850.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $8.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $602.35. The stock had a trading volume of 11,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,987. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $686.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $635.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 67.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $327.91 and a 12 month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,700,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,686 shares of company stock worth $13,834,858. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

