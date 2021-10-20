Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $56.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

ERIC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.82. 301,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,416,098. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average is $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $15.31.

ERIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Argus downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.26.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

