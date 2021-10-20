Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Avoro Capital Advisors LLC

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.9% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $51,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 365,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 17,712 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,481.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 180,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 173,310 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,051 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,058,000.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 24,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $476,765.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 4,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $92,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,557 shares of company stock worth $1,980,045 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNDX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.56. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $882.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,031.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNDX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

