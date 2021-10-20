Carlson Capital L P Trims Stock Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Carlson Capital L P decreased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,469 shares during the period. Change Healthcare makes up about 0.8% of Carlson Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Carlson Capital L P owned approximately 0.23% of Change Healthcare worth $16,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 5,912.0% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341,984 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 147,781.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,748,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,848,000 after buying an additional 3,746,256 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $57,219,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 717.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,825,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,448,000 after buying an additional 2,480,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,880,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,763,000 after buying an additional 2,187,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.06.

NASDAQ CHNG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.12. The company had a trading volume of 23,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,448. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average is $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.45. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $867.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.57 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

