Carlson Capital L P Cuts Stock Holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Carlson Capital L P reduced its position in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 159,046 shares during the period. Domtar makes up approximately 2.2% of Carlson Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Domtar were worth $45,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Domtar by 92.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,075,000 after buying an additional 341,452 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Domtar by 67.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 22,544 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,187,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,651,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of UFS stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,595. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.00. Domtar Co. has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 1.85.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Domtar had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

