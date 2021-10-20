American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,662,934 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,005,830 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 1.4% of Dodge & Cox’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,092,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in American Express by 10.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 157,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,415 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in American Express by 22.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 19.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in American Express by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 6.6% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AXP. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.75.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $140.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.96.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

