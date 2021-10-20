The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Short Interest Down 19.3% in September

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the September 15th total of 3,840,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BNS shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 622.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.39. 39,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,583. The stock has a market cap of $80.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.56. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.7095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

