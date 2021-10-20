Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) Receives €53.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €53.86 ($63.37).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

EPA:SGO traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €60.93 ($71.68). 822,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,000. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1 year low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a 1 year high of €52.40 ($61.65). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €61.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of €57.61.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.