Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives $30.00 Average PT from Analysts

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

OSCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner acquired 125,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,637,959.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, acquired 1,074,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $13,633,399.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,395,078 shares of company stock worth $67,705,733 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Oscar Health by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Oscar Health by 3,837.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSCR traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.49. 18,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,948. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.03. Oscar Health has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

