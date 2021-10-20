$0.09 EPS Expected for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.19. Freshpet also posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FRPT shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen started coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.29.

FRPT traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.67 and a beta of 0.63. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $113.41 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.47.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total value of $308,759.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,055,899.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,456 shares of company stock worth $2,350,702. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 75.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 37.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 14.1% during the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

