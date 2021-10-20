Waves Enterprise (WEST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.32 Million

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $19.32 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00067022 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00070692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.95 or 0.00100772 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,147.34 or 0.99557251 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.06 or 0.06088149 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00020952 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

